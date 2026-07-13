“We May Leave for Good”: Aliyev Signals Possible Azerbaijani Exit from Council of Europe

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has stated that his country is seriously considering the possibility of a full exit from the Council of Europe. The announcement was made during the IV Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Azerbaijan is seriously considering the issue of a complete withdrawal from this organisation. We are not talking about suspension or freezing of membership — we are considering the possibility of a final departure,” the head of state said. “If Azerbaijan fully withdraws from the Council of Europe, no one in our country will even notice. In other words, nothing particularly will change.”

Aliyev emphasised that Azerbaijan does not seek confrontation, especially in response to what he described as regular attacks by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament. “They are taking unjustified steps against us. One could say it is some kind of obsession on their part,” the President added.