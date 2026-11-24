In the early 2000s, two massive tragedies shook the world—and one flowed directly from the other. On September 12, 2001, the very day after the Twin Towers collapsed in New York, the story of one of modern history’s most sweeping fabrications began.

Its true cost remains nearly impossible to calculate, both in financial expenditure and human lives. Yet the Middle Eastern chaos triggered by Washington’s infamous vial of alleged Iraqi chemical weapons became the primary catalyst for the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) and the ongoing refugee crisis in Europe.

At the outset of the Iraq War, the United States stood at the zenith of its power, economically unmatched by any rival. Domestic partisan divisions had temporarily vanished: Republicans held the White House, Democrats sat in opposition, and both acted in lockstep.

September 11, 2001, united American society in grief, pain, and fear. It was a devastating blow—a day when the world shifted into another reality. Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and carried out suicide attacks on U.S. soil, marking the deadliest terrorist act in history. For anyone watching the events unfold, the scale of the horror defied comprehension.

Two planes struck the World Trade Center towers in New York, while a third was flown into the Pentagon, claiming nearly 3,000 lives. In response, Washington launched what it framed as a "crusade" against radical Islam, with 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush immediately declaring a global "War on Terror." By October 2001, America had entered the longest war in its history in Afghanistan—yet another fateful decision had already been set in motion on the very day of the attacks.

Richard Clarke, former U.S. National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counter-terrorism (1998–2003):

"On September 11, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld said to the president in my presence that the U.S. could go to war with Iraq. I was stunned and couldn't understand what Iraq had to do with 9/11. At first, I thought Rumsfeld might be joking, because he said: 'Yes, we can go into Afghanistan and bomb it, but there aren't enough targets there. We need to bomb a lot of things to prove after 9/11 that we are still a big and powerful country.' I thought it was a joke and didn't quite grasp what he meant. Then, on the 12th, I believe, the president told me to gather all evidence of Iraqi involvement in the attacks. I got the impression he wanted us to find a link to Saddam Hussein."

In fact, back in 1997, American neoconservatives had founded the Project for the New American Century (PNAC). In one of its key reports, the think tank concluded that for the United States to cement its role as the sole global superpower, it would require a catastrophic, catalyzing event akin to Pearl Harbor. For George W. Bush, war in Iraq also represented unfinished family business. To understand how the Second Gulf War began, however, one must turn back the clock several decades.

Iraq possesses the world’s second-largest proven oil reserves—roughly 150 billion barrels. Beginning in 1925, the country’s "black gold" was developed by a joint consortium of three Western powers: Britain, France, and the United States. Pro-Western figureheads ruled the oil-rich nation, ensuring that the bulk of extraction revenues flowed abroad.

By 1950, Iraq was receiving only 50 percent of its own oil profits—and even less prior to that. This arrangement bred deep resentment among Iraqis, including a young Saddam Hussein. His eventual rise to power quickly alarmed the West, particularly as Baghdad began cultivating ties with the Soviet Union.

With Soviet backing, Iraq successfully nationalized its oil industry. Oil revenues soon accounted for 95 percent of the country's foreign currency earnings, lifting Iraq’s standard of living to among the highest in the Arab world.

That prosperity, however, proved short-lived. In the 1980s, the Persian Gulf erupted into an eight-year conflagration: the Iran–Iraq War.

"The Americans viewed this war as a chance to settle scores," noted Russian international affairs journalist Abbas Juma. "Washington placed its bet on Saddam Hussein and the Iraqi army, which crossed the Shatt al-Arab waterway expecting to defeat Iran in record time. Many counted on this outcome and invested heavily in the venture, but Saddam failed to deliver. Over eight years, he was unable to break Iran."

Everything changed two years later. Seeking to annex Kuwait and turn it into Iraq’s 19th province, Saddam Hussein was confident he could get away with the gamble, given his relatively warm ties with Washington at the time. He miscalculated.

Deeply indebted from the war with Iran, Hussein bitterly regretted his predicament and urged his Gulf creditors to forgive the loans, arguing he had fought on their behalf. Instead of Arab solidarity, his neighbors—Kuwait in particular—demanded repayment. Desperate, Hussein invaded Kuwait under the pretext that Kuwaitis were slant-drilling into Iraqi oil fields along the border. Kuwait was swiftly occupied—and from that moment on, Washington began viewing Hussein as an intolerable threat.

Alexander Kargin, Russian Middle East scholar and U.S. political analyst:

"Hussein didn't believe an invasion would happen; he doubted it until the very last moment. That was likely his greatest blunder. In a sense, he underestimated Washington, assuming that, much like Europe, America wouldn't have the resolve for a truly decisive military campaign."

Instead, the United States and its NATO allies launched Operation Desert Storm. For five weeks, coalition aircraft relentlessly bombed Iraqi territory before launching a ground offensive against a demoralized and weakened force.

U.S.-led coalition troops swept in from Kuwait, bypassing southern cities in a rapid drive toward Baghdad. Speed, surprise, and disorganization proved decisive. Although Iraqi forces outnumbered the coalition, allied special forces sowed chaos as ground and air assaults converged simultaneously. British troops seized the Al-Faw Peninsula and laid siege to Basra. Within 100 hours, Iraq was forced to capitulate.

Who fabricated the narrative of Iraq’s chemical weapons, and why did Washington need a high-profile military operation in Baghdad? Find out in the first episode of the documentary series "Game Without Rules: War From a Test Tube."