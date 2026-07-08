The British authorities are amnestying prisoners, hardened criminals. Not because they've repented and gone to church, but because the prisons in free, democratic England are overcrowded. The authorities can't cope.

Some murderers and rapists will also be released early, meaning the British justice system has officially declared itself bankrupt. Unable to solve the problem, the authorities are asking society to understand and forgive.

The British are not alone in their shame. Sweden has found a more creative solution – it's renting space in foreign prisons. Those who have committed serious crimes will be sent to Estonia.

The UK Ministry of Justice sent letters to more than 7,000 crime victims with the "good" news: your abuser will soon be released, not because he's served his time, but because prisons are overcrowded.

Prison

The "Accelerated Release Program" will begin in September. The first wave will be 700 prisoners per month. A total of about 6,000 people will be released. Among them are murderers, rapists, and pedophiles. Those who would have served two-thirds of their sentences under the old rules are now released after half. By 2027, those sentenced to more than 12 years for particularly serious crimes will begin to be released.

The UK Ministry of Justice explained: "We are building 14,000 new places, but first we will release 6,000." The irony is that the UK has already released about 50,000 prisoners by 2025. As a result, hundreds have gone on the run. 264 people have not returned to supervision.

While Britain is releasing prisoners, Sweden is sending them to Estonia for imprisonment. The country has signed a five-year lease agreement for the prison. The first prisoners will arrive in the Tartu zone as early as August 2026. Up to 600 people are planned to be transported.

How much does it cost to transport a criminal out of the country and house them? For Sweden, it costs €30 million per year for 300 places, plus an additional €8,500 per month for each additional prisoner. Sweden will pay €23 million for the first year—a discount for bulk purchases.

This is a great deal for Estonia. Its economic development lags behind that of Western and Northern Europe due to high inflation and prices rising faster than incomes. People are leaving, including criminals. The country has the lowest prison occupancy rate in the EU.

The prisoners will be held in Estonia but released in Sweden—they will be transported back a month before their sentences expire.

prison

Britain and Sweden are just the tip of the iceberg. All of Europe is suffocating. France has a prison occupancy rate of 139% as of April 2026. France is the champion with 131 prisoners per 100 places. The Council of Europe declared in January 2026 that French prisons are turning into warehouses of unsanitary conditions and violence. In Hungary, it's 115 per 100 people, and in Belgium, 114.

When a state can't punish a criminal, it loses its most important asset—its right to be called a state. Britain releases murderers because it has nowhere to put them. Sweden buys other people's prisons because its own are overcrowded.

Europe has lost the war on crime. It has become a vast system for redistributing criminals from prison to the street, from country to country, from reality to illusion. The European security model has rotted.