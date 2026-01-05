Western double standards in all their glory. A memorable interview was given by British politician, member of the Labour Party, and Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones.

The dispute with the journalist arose over the American operation to kidnap the Venezuelan leader. London, it turns out, is incapable of assessing Washington's violation of international law. It lacks both the authority and the competence.

Apparently, British tact and integrity, contrary to the gentleman's code, are based on selectivity and servility.

A dispute with a journalist arose over the US operation to kidnap the Venezuelan leader.

A dispute with a journalist arose over the US operation to kidnap the Venezuelan leader.

- Would you like to urge the US authorities to refrain from kidnapping any more foreign leaders?

Darren Jones

Darren Jones

- Look, I'm not going to discuss hypothetical scenarios here...

- So you're not urging the US authorities to refrain from kidnapping any more foreign leaders?

- We believe that a rules-based international order matters. And that people should adhere to international law.

- But you won't assess whether people adhered to these norms in this particular case?

- It's up to the Americans to define the legal framework for the operations they conduct. Then let the courts with jurisdiction over international law, as well as the UN Security Council, weigh in. Don't get me wrong, I'm not dodging the question; I'm simply explaining how a rules-based world order works. It's not the job of any single state to assume the role of arbiter of international law.

"You know, if we want a rules-based world to function, its defenders need to be able to point the finger at those who flout those rules and say out loud, 'You broke them.' Not run away from direct answers just because those people are our friends."

"But we're not a court of law with jurisdiction over international law. We're just the British government."

"But we consider ourselves a state that carries weight."

"That's true, it's just..."

"But that doesn't fit with being a state that carries weight. The way you're speaking doesn't fit with that. You sound more like a representative of a 'whatever you want' country that's afraid of Big Brother."

"I disagree with that assessment. We are following proper protocol."

"If it were Russia or China, or anyone else, we would be the first to jump forward and say, 'This is disgraceful! We condemn it!' You know that as well as I do. And I know it too."

"As I already said, we need to understand the legal framework for the operation."