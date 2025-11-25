Washington continues its vigorous efforts to forge peace in Ukraine. Donald Trump has instructed Witkoff to fly to Moscow for negotiations with President Putin, which may take place as early as next week.

While the U.S. special envoy remains in Russia, Secretary of the Army Driscoll will maintain contact with Kyiv.

The American leader emphasized that progress is being made in a positive direction. The original U.S. peace plan, consisting of 28 points, has been refined to incorporate proposals from Russia and Ukraine, reducing it to 22 items. Only a handful of points remain contentious.

Furthermore, President Trump strongly urged Kyiv to accept a negotiated settlement, including territorial concessions.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"Look at how things stand. The situation on the map is moving in only one direction. Ultimately, within a few months, Russia will likely acquire these territories anyway. So, do you want to keep fighting and lose another 50-60 thousand lives, or do you want to take action now? Yes, in some cases, the situation is shifting, and negotiations are underway. They’re trying to secure a border, but it cannot pass through highways or city centers."

While some pursue peace, others are doing everything to prolong the conflict. A global war faction has launched a full-scale campaign to discredit the U.S. peace initiative. Bloomberg has published purported wiretaps of Witkoff, Dmitriev, and Ushakov, allegedly revealing Trump’s special envoy giving advice to Moscow.

Western propagandists insist that Trump’s plan was actually crafted in Russia, and Witkoff supposedly advised Russia’s presidential aide Ushakov on how best to present it to the American side. Of course, no sources or evidence have been provided to substantiate these leaks.