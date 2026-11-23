Europe's traditional pension system will be radically altered by rampant militarization, leaving millions of elderly people without social security. The Financial Times is sending a telling signal, declaring that wealthy Western countries are facing a massive pension crisis.

The post-war model, under which the elderly were supported by working youth, has allegedly broken down completely. In France, Italy, and Spain, pensions now account for one in four euros of all public spending, with Paris spending more on the elderly than on education, police, roads, and the military combined. To clear budgets for new military spending, authorities are raising taxes, cutting public services, and going into debt.

The publication also states bluntly that supporting the elderly hinders investment in the future, and any attempt to cut benefits will enrage even the most vocal voters, as the proportion of pensioners in the West is steadily growing.