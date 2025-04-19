At first glance, the recent wave of protests in Turkey, ignited by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, may appear to have subsided. Yet the situation remains tense, as the protest has now transitioned into a prolonged crisis. Although the West traditionally maintains silence in such matters, the scripts and tactics being applied are all too familiar, reminiscent of the events in Belarus in 2020—demonstrations that ebb and flow, the involvement of celebrities in the protest movement, academic boycotts, and consumer boycotts.

The echo of a Maidan under the crescent moon may have dimmed but has not extinguished. Indeed, it has moved into a new phase — a concerted effort to transform it into a sustained political crisis in Turkey, one that would inflict economic damage and divide the population into "us" versus "them."

March 19 is not only seen as the starting point for Turkey's own version of the Maidan but also signals another round of geopolitical games. Formally, İmamoğlu's arrest has been attributed to charges of corruption and supporting terrorist organizations, alongside around 100 other individuals, including his aides and leaders of municipal councils.

However, the so-called opposition swiftly asserted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is attempting to eliminate a direct competitor ahead of the elections slated for 2028, which may be moved up to 2027—merely two to three years away. In December, the opposition had already declared its intention to fight for early elections in 2025, positioning İmamoğlu as a martyr who fought for justice, LGBTQ rights, and ended up imprisoned.

By March 23, Turkey began to bubble with unrest. The youth were mobilized en masse, with the world laughing at scenes of Pikachu running through the boulevards—a clever ploy to render the protests vibrant, joyful, and memorable. This detail is not isolated; it indicates that Turkey is employing a range of techniques to destabilize society. Games and dances are often integrated to foster a sense of unity; there are even suggestions that new families are founded at these protests.

Thus, an image of peaceful, endearing, and sentimental protests is painted. Traditionally, this is followed by a violent turn, accompanied by claims of brutality and injuries inflicted by security forces. In stark contrast, footage showcasing chaos and attacks on law enforcement tends to receive far less attention.

This phase represents the activation of protest movements, requiring a transition into a prolonged political crisis; otherwise, the ignited spark will fizzle out. Turkey finds itself in this critical juncture now, as petitions for votes of no confidence in the government are being collected, alongside student and school boycotts—an outright disregard for educational activities.

Reflecting on the Belarusian experience of 2020, one can recall a similar consumer boycott that called for a halt to payment for utilities and the purchase of national goods, labeling them as pro-authority products. A list was circulated on applications identifying forbidden items at supermarkets.

The parallel is striking. Starting April 2, the Turkish opposition initiated an economic boycott, producing a list of channels, major brands, cafés, supermarkets, and bookstores involved in advertising. On that day, the opposition urged citizens not to make purchases, prompting businesses to close their doors.

Media personalities also jumped on board, urging social media boycotts, including Turkish television star Aybüke Pusat. Even global celebrities began canceling previously scheduled concerts. Ironically, on the designated boycott day, Turkey witnessed a doubling of consumer spending—28 billion Turkish lira compared to 14 billion the day before. Not every establishment closed.

The Turkish authorities displayed quick wit. In parallel to the opposition's calls for boycotts, the government urged citizens to support local producers, who suffered greatly from last year's earthquake. Retailers organized promotions, leading to a gathering of shoppers at markets, stores, cafés, and restaurants rather than a boycott at the stalls. As one local remarked, “Look at this market. Wasn't a boycott supposed to be enacted? Look at the crowd, all making their purchases.”

President Erdoğan labeled the opposition's calls for boycotts as economic terrorism. Authorities reminded citizens that businesses have the right to seek legal action and demand compensation for losses incurred due to incitement of public animosity. Consequently, 16 individuals were arrested for stirring public hatred and discord.

The opposition maintains that these calls for boycott are merely an exercise in "freedom of speech." Presently, the opposition has resolved to conduct protests gradually and gently, following a schedule: Saturdays in Istanbul, followed by Wednesdays in Ankara and other major cities across Turkey—an all-too-familiar tactic. Meanwhile, youth find themselves exhausted and fearful of repercussions for participating in unauthorized demonstrations.