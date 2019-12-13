3.43 RUB
What are the stumbling blocks between Tbilisi and Brussels?
The further we go, the more disagreements there are in relations between Georgia and the European Union. The country's membership in the EU is in great question. The EU previously suspended the country's Euro-integration process. Now it has threatened to cancel the visa-free regime. The country is being called upon to moderate its "Georgian dream" and continues to be stifled by restrictions.
Let's look at all the political elements and put them in their place.
From love to hate - only two bills? After the Georgian parliament adopted the law banning LGBT propaganda in the second reading, European officials made it clear. There is no longer a place in the European Union for a country that does not want to impose a rainbow agenda on its people. The process of Georgia's accession to the union is effectively suspended. The EU called on the Georgian authorities to "come to their senses" and return to the path of integration. But it was not to be.
Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament:
"Next is the bill "Family Values and Protection of Minors": in the third reading. 84 for, 0 against, the bill was adopted in the third reading."
Family values turned out to be more important to the country than "democratic" ones. And as expected, after such "arbitrary" behavior, the pressure on Georgia increased. The head of European diplomacy - Borrell called for the repeal of the law banning LGBT propaganda: "The Georgian Parliament adopted the laws "On Family Values and Protection of Minors", which undermine the fundamental rights of people and increase discrimination and stigmatization."
The West continues to shower Georgia with restrictions even after the adoption of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence", which ironically exposed the obviousness of its presence.
The United States imposed sanctions against the head of the Georgian Interior Ministry Department and his deputy for the reason of - attention - the dispersal of riots. In Washington, he called the police actions after pro-Western media brought crowds of people out onto the streets and provocateurs staged clashes with the police - "a brutal suppression of freedom of speech."
The United States also suspended a program of aid to Georgia worth more than $95 million. And the European Union is now threatening to suspend the "liberalization" of the visa regime with the country if it does not return to the path of "rapprochement with Europe."
By the way, Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze was excluded from the list of those invited to Biden's reception. Washington explains its decisions by the "anti-democratic behavior of the Georgian government", which allegedly shows disrespect for the will of the Georgian people. But the West is least interested in the will of the Georgian people. Georgia is moving further and further away from the European Union, but is getting closer to moving along its own path of development. And the "powers that be" do not like this. It is possible that the non-recognition of the election results and destabilization of the situation in the country are ahead.
