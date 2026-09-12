Iraqi businessman Majid Al-Qaisi, who moved to Belarus in 1999, shared his recollections of the destruction of his homeland and drew parallels with events in Ukraine. According to him, the American architects of these events executed the same plan in Iraq, Libya, Tunisia, and Syria—and now in Ukraine. However, this scenario failed in Belarus because the country did not sell off its land. In an exclusive interview, he discussed what "American-style democracy" looks like, why people in Belarus can walk outside at night without fear, and the unique nature of the Belarusian path.

Watching events unfold in his homeland from Minsk, Majid Al-Qaisi felt a sense of shame and powerlessness. "I felt ashamed—not only because I had dedicated my life to my country, but then I saw how they interfered and tore it apart. They shut down the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the KGB, and the Ministry of Health. What can one person do? Nothing. I just sat there and watched as my country was torn apart," he shared.

He noted that while American channels showed the world Iraqis engaging in theft, the Americans themselves were spiriting away untold riches from the country. "They themselves stole the most valuable assets—over 50 or 60 tons of gold from the Central Bank. How many dollars did they steal? No one can ask, because they hold American citizenship. Under US law, no one in the world will touch a person with American citizenship; the American embassy protects them in any country," the businessman emphasized.

He cited an example: Iraq's energy minister was imprisoned after the war, but American soldiers spirited him away to the US. "That’s the kind of scenario. I’ve said before that what happened in Iraq would happen in Ukraine, and what is happening now in Ukraine will happen in Iraq. They have good scriptwriters in America. Iraq, then Libya, then Tunisia, then Syria and Ukraine," he stated confidently.

According to Majid Al-Qaisi, the scenario didn't work in Belarus because the country refused to make a deal. "When I asked people at rallies why they were turning out, the answer was: because he’s been in office too long. Yet there are presidents in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, too. Why is only Mr. Lukashenko a dictator? There’s only one answer: because he didn't sell off the land. People said, 'Sell it, and relations will be good; no one from Israel or America will touch you.' But he didn't sell," he recalled.

He has lived in Belarus for 26 years and calls it the calmest and cleanest country in the world. "You don't have a sea, oil, or gas. You have nothing. Yet it is the calmest country in the world. I have such respect for Alexander Lukashenko and the way he defends his land. You can leave your house and go for a walk at any time. Show me a single city in Europe where you can walk around after 10 p.m.? Is that Europe? Is that democracy?" the Iraqi businessman asked rhetorically.

He warned that Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia might lay claim to Belarusian lands. "Lithuania wants to take Grodno, the Poles want Brest and the surrounding villages, and Latvia also wants territory. The Belarusian people must understand this scenario. Good people live in Belarus; good people are defending their country," emphasized Majid Al-Qaisi.