What is this?.. Trump’s Board of Peace — a new UN or a VIP club for backroom deals?

Once again, Lukashenko outmaneuvered everyone. Recently, he announced Belarus’s participation and signed all necessary documents for accession to the Board of Peace. As for those scrutinizing the figures and asking where to find that billion-dollar contribution, they can keep pondering — because, like other founding members, Belarus will operate for the first three years without paying dues. No fees — only pure enthusiasm and geopolitical ambition!

The Founding Board: Donald Trump’s Inner Circle

What’s truly intriguing is the composition of the founding executive board, to be chaired by none other than Donald Trump himself. Drumroll, please! It will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. And suddenly — former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank chief Ajay Banga, billionaire Mark Rouwen, and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. Who are they? Close friends of Trump, sitting in a cozy circle and dictating how countries they dislike should live, or genuine policymakers making real decisions?

A Rift Among “Allies”

Yet, another question arises: among Trump’s close associates, disagreements linger regarding the Ukrainian conflict. On one side, Marco Rubio, who has consistently intervened in Ukraine peace negotiations; on the other, Steve Witkoff, striving to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine. Under such circumstances, the Board of Peace risks resembling Krylov’s fable “The Swan, the Pike, and the Crab,” where everyone pulls the blanket toward themselves. The “top brass” must first resolve internal contradictions before negotiating with the countries that will join.

The Geopolitical Landscape: Who is “for,” who is “against,” and who is nervously smoking on the sidelines?

According to various sources, Trump has sent invitations to between fifty and sixty countries. The global reaction to these invitations has been colorful and predictable.

This is because Trump seeks to work with strong leaders and seasoned politicians who understand the value of free speech, the so-called democracy, and the independence of their nations and peoples.

In fact, Poland has already faced a minor political crisis over the invitation to join the Board of Peace. The U.S. President extended an invitation to Karol Nawrócki, the country’s president, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that the government must decide whether to join the organization. The country suffers from real dual authority: Nawrócki, a Trump ally, and Tusk, aligned with Brussels — leading to friction even over this issue.

“Wi-Fi Disconnected”: Why Europe Suddenly Rejected Trump’s Board of Peace

The European Union’s response was equally telling. France, Germany, the UK, and Norway declared: “Your Board of Peace can fly past us!” Their rhetoric was as harsh as ever. Why have these Western European “greats” suddenly turned their backs on the United States?

Trump’s new initiative is complex: it will be managed by a handful of individuals, entirely based in the U.S. Yet, NATO and the OSCE are also controlled by America. The U.S. is demonstrating that it is creating a new world order with new rules, maintaining dominance over some structures while abandoning others deemed ineffective. Essentially, Washington is saying: “Let’s live by these new rules, or face the consequences.”

Will Russia, China, and India Submit to Trump’s “Kingdom”?

The U.S. leader has also extended invitations to Russia, China, and India. But a logical question arises: if Donald Trump proclaims himself the monarch of the entire Board of Peace, why would these giants join a “cartel” composed solely of Trump’s allies and play by his rules?

This is why, when offered membership, China responded delicately but refused outright. Similarly, Russia announced it would wait and observe before making any decisions. In short, the world’s superpowers are hesitant to rush headlong into Trump’s “purgatory.”