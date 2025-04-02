What national sanctions await Belarusians and Russians in Lithuania?

Lithuania supports tougher sanctions for citizens of Russia and Belarus, BelTA informs with reference to the Lithuanian media.

It is noted that members of the Lithuanian Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense unanimously supported the proposal to suspend the issuance of residence permits in Lithuania to citizens of Belarus and Russia, if they do not have a valid visa. In addition, valid residence permits should be canceled if citizens of Belarus and Russia have traveled to their home country more than once within three calendar months.

An exception is provided for carriers and truck drivers transiting through Belarus and Russia, or if the trip had objective reasons beyond the citizen's control.

At the committee meeting, these proposals were supported, in particular by representatives of the Department of State Security, but were criticized by business organizations.

According to Counselor of the Confederation of Business Akvile Razuvene, the proposed restrictions will lead to a reduction in the number of Belarusians working in Lithuania, which will have a negative impact on the Lithuanian economy.

Earlier, the Seimas of Lithuania approved the government's proposals to extend national sanctions against Russians and Belarusians for another year. The law suspends the acceptance of applications for Schengen and national visas from citizens of Russia and Belarus, except in cases of mediation by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, as well as the acceptance of requests for temporary residence permits in Lithuania. The exception is made only for those who have a valid Schengen or national visa, residence permit in Lithuania or another EU country.