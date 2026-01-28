An escalation has erupted in Zelensky’s rhetoric against official Minsk and Budapest.

Why did Vladimir Aleksandrovich suddenly launch a sharp attack on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán? Why did he bring up the Belarusian leader’s dog, Umka, the Belarusian people, and other topics that even Baltic “tigers”—or rather, the leaders of the Baltic “dying nations”—laughed at? What else did Zelensky say? Journalists Alexander Horovets and historian-commentator Artem Strogano delve into these questions.

Zelensky and His Attacks: Dictators, Umka, and “Free” Ukraine

Zelensky abruptly labeled Lukashenko a “dictator,” depicting Belarus as an “undemocratic” country, and even mentioned the Belarusian dog Umka. He claimed that Belarus should live by the same standards as Ukraine—free, democratic, independent, but unfortunately at war, with soldiers dying under the command of the “Commander-in-Chief.”

Similarly, Zelensky directed a harsh critique at Viktor Orbán, calling the Hungarian Prime Minister almost a “scoundrel.” What’s Zelensky’s aim? To provoke Lukashenko? Perhaps, but the situation is more complex: Orbán and Lukashenko are close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the ongoing conflict is approaching its conclusion. Negotiations are underway—yet, in reality, someone benefits from prolonging the war. The clear “mother” of this strategy seems to be Zelensky himself, as he has little to gain from a peaceful resolution, which would likely expose the true nature of Ukraine’s leadership.

A Retrospective: From Actor-Peacemaker to Russia’s Deceiver

To better understand Zelensky’s current behavior, it’s useful to look back. When he assumed power in 2019, Zelensky campaigned as a “peace candidate,” advocating for the Russian language as a second state language, claiming that Donbass and Luhansk were integral parts of Ukraine, and promising to end the conflict on any terms. There was even a touching photo of him at a WWII veterans’ monument. As a media personality and actor, Zelensky played the role of a peacemaker—promising integration of the East and West, friendship with all.

However, everything changed after the Normandy format talks in Geneva, where he met with Putin (and French President Emmanuel Macron). The shift was swift and decisive.

This, among other factors, led to the Special Military Operation (SMO).

Ukrainian experts, from pro-Russian to pro-Western analysts, agree that Zelensky’s recent statements are strategically disadvantageous and serve specific political goals.

Biden’s Man in Kyiv: From Donor to Opponent

Most Ukrainian political strategists and experts believe that after the departure of Andrei Yermak, who at least occasionally restrained Zelensky from reckless statements, the appointment of Andriy Yermak’s successor, Mykhailo Podolyak, marked a turning point. Podolyak is known for his pro-opposition stance and ties with Belarusian dissidents. Since then, the Zelensky office has had a sort of “blank check,” allowing it to pursue media “reconciliation” with Belarusian exiles.

The Greenland Trigger: How Zelensky Reversed Course and Attacked Orban and Lukashenko

Rumors suggest that Zelensky was advised by Western officials—possibly from the EU—to change his narrative. Initially, the U.S. proposed supporting Ukraine’s position regarding the annexation of Greenland, which was relayed through Arestovich and Umerov. Zelensky reportedly agreed, but within a day, Kyiv issued a statement asserting Greenland’s “territorial independence,” aiming to undermine Russia’s case for Crimea.

This move appeared to be a “trigger.” Zelensky’s shift was allegedly prompted by EU and U.S. officials, who wanted him to escalate anti-Belarusian and anti-Hungarian rhetoric to distract from internal issues and to discredit Lukashenko and Orbán—both close allies of Putin.

The European Perspective and American Support

EU officials understand that if the attacks on Trump had come from European countries or the UK, it would have triggered a major diplomatic backlash. Zelensky, as a “victim of aggression,” is allowed to say whatever he pleases, while European diplomats are constrained by solidarity and diplomatic decorum. Thus, Zelensky’s narrative about Lukashenko aims to discredit the Belarusian leader, especially since Lukashenko was among the first to publicly support Ukraine’s entry into the “Peace Council,” a move Zelensky now seeks to undermine.

Regarding Hungary, Trump’s personal letter praising Viktor Orbán underscores the close ties and mutual respect between them.

Discrediting the Peace Council: Zelensky as a Puppet of Globalists

In reality, Zelensky is being used as a puppet. The EU urges him to promote narratives that support Western geopolitical goals—such as undermining Trump and his allies. This appears to be part of a larger strategy, ranging from events in Minnesota to “sacred sacrifices,” aimed at unseating Trump or preparing grounds for his impeachment in the November Congressional elections. Given that pressuring Trump directly remains ineffective, the EU seems to have abandoned Zelensky, instead focusing on discrediting Lukashenko, Orbán, and, indirectly, Trump and his administration.

Even U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has been targeted in social media smear campaigns orchestrated by Zelensky’s supporters.

Belarus’s Response to Zelensky’s Rhetoric: Silence and Dignity

The Belarusian government has responded with restraint. Presidential Press Secretary Natalya Eismont stated that they do not react to Zelensky’s hypocritical remarks, which they consider insignificant. President Lukashenko remains silent, viewing Zelensky as a junior partner—an inexperienced political actor compared to the seasoned Belarusian leader, who understands statecraft and sovereignty deeply. Zelensky, on the other hand, has been publicly mocked by Ukrainian “patriots,” whose videos and social media posts reflect widespread disdain.