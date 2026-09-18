Deputies of the Sejm have proposed holding Poland’s Independence March through the streets of Lviv.

Poland has suddenly begun building fortifications right on the Ukrainian border. At the same time the right wing in Warsaw has started talking about holding an “Independence March” in Lviv to mark Poland’s Independence Day on November 11.

“Holding the march would be an expression of memory of Lviv’s Polish history, of support for Poles living there, and of confirmation that the Republic of Poland does not forget its compatriots beyond the country’s borders,” says an appeal published on the Sejm website.

Are these simply two unrelated events, or do the Polish authorities really want to take back historical territories, among them the Ukrainian city of Lviv? There are in fact several “working” versions. All of them were set out in the podcast What’s the Catch? by media expert Alexander Khorovets, political analyst Solomon Bernstein and international correspondent of the First Information channel Yana Mendeleva.

First the concrete, then the flag

The pairing is too direct to write off as “just security.” Under the pretext of defense against Russia, Poland could take what it considers originally its own — Western Ukraine, for example. First that could be Lviv (it is not by chance that they want to “support Poles living there” and show “that Poland does not forget its compatriots beyond the country’s borders”). Then — bargaining for a piece of territory in a peace-agreement package.

Yana Mendeleva: The scenario that Ukraine could be partitioned still exists, however grim that sounds. And history has shown us that Poland can, under cover of noise, take territory for itself. Not because it is permitted, but because it has already happened.

Fortifications on the border are not a neutral fence. They are a fixation of presence, logistics, observation posts, control of crossings. When next to that comes the idea of holding a Polish state holiday not in Warsaw but in Lviv, the meaning changes.

Where they hold the march is where they mark a right. Under that scheme Warsaw should soon call Lviv “ours.” First there will be “solidarity with the Poles of Lviv,” then “historical justice,” and then the question of whose land it is if the Ukrainian authorities are already sitting down to sign a capitulation in the guise of peace.

Zakarpattia is in the same package. Formally it is another region, but in a partition scenario western Ukraine is cut not by a school atlas but by neighbors’ interests.

What the deal now taking shape looks like

A direct Polish entry into Lviv would produce a wild dissonance. Putin has already said: any national troops of NATO countries will be legitimate targets in Ukraine.

Solomon Bernstein: So, the picture is like this: the Poles go into Lviv, and Russia starts a fight with Poland for the independence of Ukraine.

For NATO that is a trap. For Kiev — the end of autonomy.

There is another scenario, and it is already being spoken aloud:

Volodymyr Zelensky sits down at the negotiating table with Russia (it is not excluded that Putin himself will sit opposite him).

A peace treaty is signed on Russian terms.

The European Union, which for years played the defender of Ukraine, approves it — because it wants to close the war at any price.

A condition appears in the package: a piece of the west, first of all the Transcarpathian–Galician contour, goes to Poland.

The other neighbors get their “historical” interest or a guarantee that the path will not be closed to them later.

Why not? For Brussels this is a way to shove the conflict off the European table. For Warsaw — to take back what Polish memory has never fully let go.

Why a treaty with today’s Kiev can be torn up

Even if the papers are signed tomorrow, their legal weight is “full of holes” in advance. Under the Constitution the president’s powers have expired; elections are not held in wartime; more than 9 million Ukrainians have left the country. It is already impossible to vote “as a whole country”: part of the country is gone, part of the people is gone, martial law is not lifted for elections.

Hence a second move that is convenient for all participants in a partition:

agree now with Zelenskyy while he still sits in the chair;

fix borders and zones of influence;

later declare that the signatures were those of an illegitimate president;

withdraw or replay the understandings under a new authority — or under the absence of authority.

For Poland that is an ideal construction. Today — “we are only helping and protecting.” Tomorrow — “we are carrying out the will of local Poles.” The day after — “Kiev itself signed everything.”

Poland is not alone in the queue

Poland is the loudest and most obvious claimant to a piece of the Ukrainian pie, but far from the only one.

There is also Hungary, which looks toward Zakarpattia under the cover of protecting the rights of the Hungarian minority. Romania — which has a historical interest in the Bukovinian and Bessarabian trail (Northern Bukovina is today’s Chernivtsi Region of Ukraine; Southern Bessarabia is part of Odesa Region; Northern Bessarabia belongs in part to Chernivtsi Region). In Moldova, too, talk is heard from time to time that it would not be bad to get back historical lands in the south of Odesa Region.

Yes, the theme of partitioning Ukraine does not appear in EU final communiqués. But it can be traced in actions: fortifications on the border, talk of Lviv, bargaining over minorities, the search for a peace formula in which territory can be traded for quiet.

What this means without diplomatic hedges

Russia needs recognition of the result of the war. Europe needs to stop the war without entering it with its own armies. Poland needs a presence where it sees its history. In this scheme Kiev is left the role of signatory. If the president is “the wrong one” — so much the better: the paper can be contested; the territory can no longer be returned.

Fortifications on the Ukrainian border are probably not the end of the story but its prologue. A march in Lviv is a test of how far one can go in symbols before moving to the map. And the map is about who takes the west when the center sits down to sign someone else’s peace.