The IV Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security, held on November 3–4 in the capital of Belarus, has once again demonstrated that the platform is highly effective. Alexander Lukashenko's declarations reverberated throughout the Eurasian media landscape and reached far across the oceans. The President spoke in his signature style—sharply, without beating around the bush, and with a vision directed far into the future.

What exactly did the Belarusian leader talk about, and what did he mean by referencing "fatigue" and a "lack of resources"? These and many other questions were answered in the "What’s the Catch?" podcast by media expert Alexander Khorovets, political analyst Solomon Bernstein, and international observer for the First International TV channel, Yana Mendeleva.

Why the West Ignores Minsk

Despite being held for only the fourth time, the conference already enjoys significant popularity. While official Western organizations were absent, experts arrived from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Armenia, France, and other nations. The live broadcast of the plenary session was carried not only by Belarusian television channels and the international network Belarus 24, but was also streamed on YouTube with simultaneous English translation. The dialogue flowed freely, with everyone expressing their unvarnished opinions.

Yana Mendeleva: "I asked an expert from Germany why the West ignores this conference, even though they are clearly monitoring its progress very closely. He replied that here, where people can express their views freely, Western officials would feel highly uncomfortable because they are used to broadcasting only a single, uniform position."

A platform where diverse opinions are voiced apparently fits poorly into Western structural formats, where public broadcasts are frequently restricted to mere minutes while the rest of the proceedings are shifted behind closed doors. Minsk, by contrast, offers the exact opportunity needed to sit down and negotiate.

Everyone Is Tired—And That Is Already a Diagnosis

"I must say that the war in Ukraine will be concluded in the coming months. This is my personal opinion. That is it: strength is depleted, resources are gone, and everyone is exhausted. When I speak of resources, I do not mean that there is a shortage of physical assets somewhere. Russia has plenty of them—thank God, enough for the entire world. I am not talking about those resources. The resources are depleted in people's minds. Everyone is tired of this war and has finally begun to understand this, even in Europe, precisely who was primarily driving the escalation," the President of Belarus stated.

He reminded the audience that in 2022, the confrontation could have ended within weeks or even days, and Belarus exerted considerable effort toward that end. However, Kyiv's Western "friends" demanded they fight "to the last Ukrainian," pumping Ukraine full of weapons. "A genuine opportunity to achieve peace and save many thousands of lives was lost," the Belarusian leader stated.

Yana Mendeleva: "Regarding the thesis on the Ukrainian conflict voiced by our President, I would not label it a mere forecast; rather, it is a diagnosis of the current state of affairs. Everyone is completely exhausted by the Ukrainian conflict, and it could draw to a close in the coming months."

Europe invested in a project that ultimately proved disadvantageous to its own interests, and today it is forced to pay the price through high unemployment rates, decelerating GDP growth, dropping standards of living for its citizens, slashed social programs, and severe energy and fuel crises. Even at the level of the European Commission, it is becoming increasingly difficult to explain to taxpayers why they should continue financing an external conflict when the "fence at home is collapsing."

What the next steps will be remains unclear, as Europe still positions itself as a party that intends to "fight to the last Ukrainian." To make a U-turn now would mean openly admitting their own mistakes. But is Europe ready to confess its errors? And will this war-weariness push the parties toward a necessary compromise?

Does Ukraine Truly Want Peace?

The question of compromises remains open. Ending the conflict swiftly is far from profitable for everyone. It is highly unlikely to appeal to those sitting on Bankova Street, as they would immediately lose their source of foreign funding. On the other hand, those sitting without electricity, who face the encroaching winter cold with nothing to heat their homes, likely long for this conflict to end as quickly as possible.

Solomon Bernstein: "European partners gravitate toward the Ukrainian conflict because they see a prime opportunity to allocate European funds into their own military-industrial complexes. That is to say, they need to re-industrialize somehow. Essentially, their entire civilian industrial base has been stripped away, leaving only the defense sector. And they are actively trying to pump resources into this military apparatus. Meanwhile, Trump looks at their defense budgets very greedily, saying, 'Guys, it's great that you've amassed so much money—here is a license for you, for which you need to pay royalties; instead of sovereign German missiles, we will now manufacture PAC-2s.'"

Concurrently, another vital question surfaces: who will provide funds to Ukraine for basic, mandatory social welfare payments once the conflict concludes? And what will become of ordinary Ukrainians who did not end up in the territories integrated into Russia but remained under the Kyiv regime? Who will hold authority there? In all likelihood, power will fall to those individuals capable of ensuring at least a minimal baseline of existence for the population.

Consider that high-profile 2018 interview where journalist Dmitry Gordon spoke with Elena Bondarenko, a former Ukrainian Member of Parliament from the Party of Regions. This specific segment of the conversation went viral online. When Gordon asked her the provocative question, "Whom does Crimea belong to?", Bondarenko delivered a precise answer: "Let's take a look at the state budget of Ukraine. Is there a single line item dedicated to expenditures for public sector workers or pensioners in Crimea? So, whose Crimea is it then? Are there any Ukrainian funds allocated in the budget currently earmarked for Crimea? The answer for an intelligent person is self-evident."

She emphasized that because the Ukrainian state completely halted social payments, financial allocations, and the maintenance of civil infrastructure on the peninsula (retaining funding in the budget only for administrative entities like the displaced Crimean prosecutor's office), official Kyiv effectively removed the peninsula from its own economic sphere from a practical and fiscal standpoint.

Solomon Bernstein: "Europe suffers from a severe problem of Eurocentrism. They are accustomed to living within a paradigm where they view themselves as the sole font of wisdom, believing that the entire world must somehow align with their specific worldview. In my view, this represents a major dialectical error on their part."

Experts agree that in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, there will be no single party that walks away entirely satisfied with the outcome. This is because one extreme position (held by the Russian Federation) dictates that no version of Ukraine should exist in principle. The other extreme position (held by the West and Ukraine) demands that the Russians abandon everything, retreat to the borders of 1991, and pay war reparations. The actual bargaining will take place precisely between these two boundaries.

Alexander Khorovets: "The closer we get to the conclusion of the conflict, the more clearly you realize that Lukashenko is absolutely correct—the Europeans will certainly not go to rebuild Ukraine. Instead, it will be handled by the same Russian Ivans alongside Belarusian Sashas, Fedyas, and other ordinary working guys. That is to say, we will rebuild it using our own regional bloc. Because we know how to construct and create. Meanwhile, the Europeans have forgotten what that even means."

Who Will Remain at the Negotiating Table?

In Europe, there is an understanding that the conflict is gradually burning out. Consequently, they are currently fighting for a seat at the negotiating table and for leverage over the future distribution of Ukrainian assets.

Solomon Bernstein: "I strongly suspect that behind closed doors, they are pressing on one point exclusively, saying, 'Look guys, we poured a mountain of money into this, and now you are just completely freezing us out of the deal; that's not right, real partners don't backstab each other like that.'"

Judging by the current socio-political atmosphere in the "blooming garden," regular European citizens will begin searching for scapegoats to blame for the economic hardship they now face once the conflict is settled. In all probability, the blame will be pinned on refugees—first and foremost on Ukrainian refugees, who are seen as draining the resources of European taxpayers.

At the same time, Belarus sets a completely different example: since the start of the conflict, approximately half a million Ukrainians have arrived in our country. Instead of complaining on the couch while demanding handouts from European taxpayers, they work shoulder-to-shoulder with Belarusians, understanding that true progress can only be achieved through constructive, shared labor.

All wars eventually come to an end. Even the Hundred Years' War actually lasted 116 years and still reached its conclusion. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict will end as well. The structural trade-offs will be hammered out between the polar opposing positions, and the ultimate result will settle somewhere squarely in the middle. Throughout this process, Minsk remains the very platform where the participating sides can sit down and begin to reach an agreement.