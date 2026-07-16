In the past 24 hours wheat prices have risen by 5%. Weekly price growth has reached 10%. Speculators are likely concerned about the escalation of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

Due to mutual attacks, grain exports from Black Sea ports, including Novorossiysk, Odessa, and other seaports and terminals, have been virtually paralyzed.

Ukraine and Russia are among the world's leading wheat producers, and the stability of their export capacity directly impacts global grain prices.

Western media outlets have written extensively about the dangers of rising bread prices. Experts believe that such price increases will lead to a decrease in food availability and threaten to lead to widespread famine in many regions of the world.