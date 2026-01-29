3.75 BYN
"When I finish this work, I'll be very smart" - Kallas Decided to Take up Her Mind and Study History
Kaja Kallas promises to get smarter. The head of European diplomacy told the press that she plans to pore over a number of history books to better understand global events. This happened after a journalist asked her about the situation in Syria and handed her a book on the country's history.
"My reading list is quite long. I'm not revealing what I'm reading right now, but it also has to do with the history of different regions. So by the end, when I finish this work, I'll be very smart," said Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy.
It really wouldn't hurt to become smarter. Kallas's previous bold statement was to suggest getting drunk as a response to modern challenges. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico even proposed dismissing her. He claimed that under her leadership, the EU is unable to respond to crises in a timely manner and lacks an independent opinion on global events.