"When I finish this work, I'll be very smart" - Kallas Decided to Take up Her Mind and Study History

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/734ce234-eef3-41f7-b82d-14aa51233f06/conversions/f97fb7d0-addd-47fa-9367-2cd26e5bf262-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/734ce234-eef3-41f7-b82d-14aa51233f06/conversions/f97fb7d0-addd-47fa-9367-2cd26e5bf262-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/734ce234-eef3-41f7-b82d-14aa51233f06/conversions/f97fb7d0-addd-47fa-9367-2cd26e5bf262-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/734ce234-eef3-41f7-b82d-14aa51233f06/conversions/f97fb7d0-addd-47fa-9367-2cd26e5bf262-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kaja Kallas promises to get smarter. The head of European diplomacy told the press that she plans to pore over a number of history books to better understand global events. This happened after a journalist asked her about the situation in Syria and handed her a book on the country's history.

"My reading list is quite long. I'm not revealing what I'm reading right now, but it also has to do with the history of different regions. So by the end, when I finish this work, I'll be very smart," said Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy.