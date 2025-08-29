Today, Belarus' role and our President’s policy as a peacemaker are recognized worldwide. Where Belarus is present, there is peace. Where Alexander Lukashenko is, sooner or later, nations find mutual understanding. This is the opinion shared by Sergei Klishevich, Deputy of the Belarusian House of Representatives.

At the upcoming SCO summit in China, peace will also be among the key topics, the parliamentarian believes. "This includes resolving conflicts among SCO members—India and Pakistan. I am confident that issues concerning conflicts in Eastern Europe, particularly in Ukraine, will also be addressed. Our policies and approaches resonate with China’s in this regard. Respectful relations and maximum efforts aimed at preventing wars and bloodshed—not only in our region and near China but across the globe—are central to our shared vision," emphasized Klishevich.