Where will farmers abandoned by Europe go after the Mercosur deal?

The new trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur countries is causing a mixed reaction in EU member states. While European industrial giants, primarily Germany, see enormous economic potential in it, farmers, especially in France, are taking to the streets in protest. Irina Novikova, head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies, and Sustainable Development at BSTU, discussed where agricultural workers might ultimately go in an interview with "Aktualny Interview."

As the head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies, and Sustainable Development at BSTU noted, the protests are widespread: "Note that it's primarily French farmers who are striking. The German farmers' strike failed. They didn't gather enough people for a demonstration."

The reason, she believes, is the obvious benefit for Germany, the industrial heart of the EU. "For example, North Rhine-Westphalia received $260 billion in exports in 2025 alone. Even without the agreement, they increased their supply of automotive components to the Latin American market. This suggests that German industry greatly benefits from this agreement. And this isn't just about farmers."

Agriculture accounts for 1%, if not less, of Germany's gross domestic product. This 1% will be negligible once the structures change. Irina Novikova

"They (the Europeans – editor's note) want to transfer all agriculture to Latin America. I think they will push farmers in Poland, Germany, and France to move their production to Latin America," she noted.

In the current situation, the expert predicts a large number of former agricultural workers will be released into the labor market: "The displacement of the agricultural workforce will create a situation where all these workers who previously worked in agriculture will flood into the labor market, and now it will simply be unprofitable for them. Therefore, if industry develops, programs are needed to retrain this workforce. This could include expanding the training of specialists for the automotive industry. And the fact that many unemployed farmers will appear, for example, in Poland – well, you see, they are militarizing; maybe this will solve the problem, because they can't form an army."

"By the way, we could invite them to work here (in Belarus – editor's note). We can offer them if they're good specialists," Irina Novikova emphasized. "Remember the 1930s, when the Soviet Union needed engineers. There was the Great Depression in the United States and Europe. Many engineers came and worked in the Soviet Union. So, if we invite Polish farmers, there won't be any harm either."