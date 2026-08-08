Special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to visit both Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days.

According to TASS, the trips could take place within the next ten days. The same reports have surfaced in multiple Western media outlets.

Moscow has already signaled it is prepared to examine whatever proposals Ukraine presents to the American representatives during the meetings. At the same time, the Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that Russia’s conditions for a cessation of hostilities were stated clearly and publicly long ago. Whether those conditions are met, officials emphasize, depends entirely on decisions made by the Kyiv regime.