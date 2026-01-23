3.74 BYN
White House issues new statement following publication of photo of Trump with penguin
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Following the publication of a photo of US President Donald Trump with a penguin in Greenland, the White House stated that the bird doesn't care about the opinions of others.
Earlier, the White House published a photo of US President Donald Trump on the social media platform X with a penguin holding an American flag in Greenland. Many X users began commenting under the post that penguins don't live in Greenland.
"The penguin doesn't care about the opinions of those who can't understand," the White House stated in a statement on X.