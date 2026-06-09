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White House once again openly threatening Iran
The White House is making open threats against Tehran amid yet another round of escalation in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump stated that Iran has delayed the peace agreement too long and will now "pay" for the missed opportunity to strike a lucrative deal.
The American leader once again declared the Iranian armed forces defeated, but the reality of the situation in the region demonstrates Iran's readiness for a harsh response.
After US aircraft struck air defense sites in the Strait of Hormuz following an incident with an American helicopter, Tehran immediately retaliated by attacking US military bases in the Middle East.
Experts note that Washington is attempting to use force to force the Iranian side to accept the framework memorandum on American terms, but Iran's direct retaliatory actions demonstrate the ineffectiveness of such blackmail.