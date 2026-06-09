The White House is making open threats against Tehran amid yet another round of escalation in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump stated that Iran has delayed the peace agreement too long and will now "pay" for the missed opportunity to strike a lucrative deal.

The American leader once again declared the Iranian armed forces defeated, but the reality of the situation in the region demonstrates Iran's readiness for a harsh response.

After US aircraft struck air defense sites in the Strait of Hormuz following an incident with an American helicopter, Tehran immediately retaliated by attacking US military bases in the Middle East.