White House States that Most of Points of Peace Plan for Ukraine Agreed upon with Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fe59a8-bf1c-403f-b6a5-9512c57b2fc6/conversions/23c0ecd6-6e06-483f-b12c-ac02c31b2694-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fe59a8-bf1c-403f-b6a5-9512c57b2fc6/conversions/23c0ecd6-6e06-483f-b12c-ac02c31b2694-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fe59a8-bf1c-403f-b6a5-9512c57b2fc6/conversions/23c0ecd6-6e06-483f-b12c-ac02c31b2694-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fe59a8-bf1c-403f-b6a5-9512c57b2fc6/conversions/23c0ecd6-6e06-483f-b12c-ac02c31b2694-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The White House continues to pressure Kiev. The U.S. has stopped funding the conflict in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the U.S. presidential administration announced. Levitt added that aid cannot continue forever, and Trump wants this war to end.

The White House press secretary also reported that most of the points of the Ukraine peace plan have already been agreed upon with Kiev during talks in Geneva. Only a few points remain, where the parties are at odds. The White House hopes that Russia will also agree to the terms of the peace plan. According to media reports, the number of points was reduced from 28 to 19 as a result of the talks.