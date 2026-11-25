Sanctions against Cuba that put human lives at risk, including the lives of children, must be lifted. This was stated by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, TASS reports.

The text of the WHO chief’s statement at a press conference held during his visit to Cuba was published by the information service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, ReliefWeb. “The shortage of fuel and energy, together with sanctions that impede the purchase of medicines and equipment, create serious difficulties for the functioning of the healthcare system,” Ghebreyesus said. He recalled the position of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who warned that “the tightening of restrictions on fuel supplies and sanctions is causing direct harm to Cubans — above all to the most vulnerable groups of the population — and is also putting human lives at risk, including the lives of children.” “He [Türk – editor’s note] called for the immediate lifting of these restrictions, and I join this call,” the WHO Director-General emphasised. According to Ghebreyesus, “healthcare must never become a victim of politics.”

The WHO chief recalled that “to date, nearly 100,000 operations have been postponed in Cuba, including 12,000 involving children.” In addition, 34,000 pregnant women are unable to receive the necessary care. Some important health indicators in the country “are changing for the worse.” In particular, “the overall mortality rate has risen, and life expectancy — for the first time since statistics began to be kept in 1950 — has declined: from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025.”

During his visit to Cuba, which took place from 22 to 24 November, Ghebreyesus announced the allocation of $2 million to strengthen the national immunisation programme and handed over equipment to the country’s medical facilities. He called on WHO partners “to expand technical and financial cooperation with Cuba,” stressing that the main efforts should be focused on “ensuring the uninterrupted operation of services, protecting children and mothers, and maintaining the vaccination process.” The WHO, the Director-General assured, “will continue to support the people of Cuba and the medical workers who stand guard over their health.”

On 28 October the UN General Assembly adopted, for the 34th time, a resolution calling on the United States to lift economic, trade and financial sanctions against Cuba. The document was supported by 130 countries, including Russia, Belarus and China. Seventeen states voted against, including the United States, Argentina, Israel and Ukraine, while 25 countries abstained.