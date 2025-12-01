December 2nd promises to etch itself into the chronicles of global affairs as a moment when diplomacy teeters on the edge of a delicate balance. In Moscow, a pivotal meeting is set to take place between Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, and the American envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the U.S. President.

The peace plan proposed by Trump has undergone a metamorphosis. The document, whose initial outline became public at the end of November, has since been refined, taking into account the latest negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva and Miami. Now, it is ready to be presented to Russia. White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt expressed a positive outlook on the prospects.

Caroline Leavitt:

"I believe the administration is very optimistic. As you’ve seen, Steve, the entire team around the president—including Special Envoy Witkoff, Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Vice President J.D. Vance, President Donald Trump himself, and Secretary Pritzker—are working diligently on this. All of them are eager for this war to end. Just on November 30th, they had very productive talks with the Ukrainians in Florida, and now Special Envoy Witkoff is headed to Russia. This is a kind of ‘shuttle diplomacy,’ which you’ve observed from this administration, engaging in equal dialogue with both sides. We’ve laid out points on paper, carefully developed. As for the details, I will leave it to the negotiators. But we remain very positive and hope that this conflict might finally come to an end."

On December 1st, Witkoff held a new meeting with the Ukrainian negotiator and also spoke via phone with Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Kira Starmer, and Rustem Umerov. Europe continues to try to insert itself into the negotiation process, bringing its fold-up chair to the table. The rhetoric of militarization is on the rise, while local media continue to stoke anti-Russian sentiments. The information war is in full swing.

Here’s an example of what’s being discussed on German shows: "The initial 28-point plan demanded the actual submission of Ukraine and was evidently dictated from Russia. There was even a 29th point initially: President Zelensky must, in a pink dress, on a unicycle, juggling four grenades, march across Red Square while performing the Russian anthem."

The day before, the President of France, after meeting with Zelensky, announced that the so-called "coalition of the willing" had finalized its security guarantees for Ukraine. Macron noted that in the coming days, there would be "key discussions" between representatives of the American administration and the "coalition of the willing," aimed at clarifying the extent of U.S. involvement in these guarantees.

Vladimir Oleynik, a member of the public movement "Another Ukraine" and a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, remarked:

"Ukrainian officials have ended up serving two masters. One moves toward a durable peace, proposing this very concept, while Europeans advocate quite a different approach—ceasefire and truce. So, we’ll see what they bring with them. For example, in Istanbul in 2022, a delegation from Russia and Ukraine negotiated and even initialed an agreement, leaving two points—one concerning Crimea and another for consideration at the presidential level. And what happened? Boris Johnson, that blond devil, came along and tore it all apart."

Vladimir Oleynik

Washington is living in a countdown mode. U.S. envoys traverse Europe and Asia like couriers delivering a peace plan before Christmas. The arithmetic in their eyes is simple: the closer the holidays, the greater the pressure. What could be more advantageous for political image than laying a peace agreement under the Christmas tree?

Vladimir Kireev, a political analyst from Russia, notes:

"A serious argument has recently emerged: Belgium is beginning to lean toward freezing Russian assets, which could seriously complicate the negotiations. That’s why Trump is pushing the process forward, anticipating that a major contradiction or obstacle may arise—something that, if not outright derailing negotiations, will certainly make them very difficult."