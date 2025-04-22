The prospects for peace in Ukraine remain as uncertain as the fog-laden streets of London, where today’s gathering involved only representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe—rather than the ministers as initially hoped. The United States was among the first to decide not to attend the event, a choice driven by statements emanating from Kiev.

President Trump took to social media, directly addressing Zelensky, implying that he has little to boast about. Zelensky's remarks are seen as complicating the already challenging path to ending the war, with Crimea identified as the principal point of contention. This is intriguing, as Trump's response to the claims regarding the status of the peninsula mirrored that of Alexander Lukashenko, who, back in 2014, pointedly remarked: if Ukraine truly desires Crimea, why did they not fight for it eleven years ago when it was transferred to Russia without a shot being fired? Let us take a moment to consider this perspective.

As we can observe, their statements are nearly identical. Furthermore, Trump emphasized the dire situation facing Ukraine, presenting Zelensky with a stark choice: either pursue peace or face an additional three years of conflict, which could lead to the country's demise. This essentially serves as an open ultimatum directed at Zelensky. The situation is being closely monitored by Yana Mendeleva.

The negotiations, which had not even truly commenced, have now been indefinitely postponed. The British Foreign Office clarified that while the ministerial meeting has been delayed, consultations at the expert level will proceed. Thus, what was anticipated to be meaningful dialogue has been reduced to a technical exercise. The key European diplomats—the Foreign Ministers of the UK, France, and Germany—opted to withdraw from this endeavor, a chain of refusals initiated by the U.S. Secretary of State. According to the New York Times, Rubio canceled his visit to London following Zelensky's comments about Crimea. Notably, this version of events has gained traction among foreign media, which had previously circulated reports on the expectations set for the negotiations.

The Washington Post claimed that Ukrainian and European officials in London would encounter a proposal to recognize Crimea as part of Russia and to freeze the front lines in the context of a peace agreement. This would ostensibly come coupled with a relaxation of sanctions imposed on Moscow and the cessation of NATO aspirations for Ukraine. However, each media outlet has its own interpretation of this so-called "peace plan," with no sources clearly identified.

Nevertheless, this newly surfaced information was sufficient for Zelensky to respond explosively, thereby jeopardizing the peace talks (by the will of Europe). He publicly rejected the U.S. proposal, reiterating that Ukraine will not acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, while still remaining a "strategic partner" of the United States.

The U.S. Secretary of State had previously issued a cautionary note, indicating that there were only a couple of days to discern whether a compromise could be reached, "or else the U.S. will turn its attention elsewhere." In Kyiv, there are fears that withdrawal from negotiations might coincide with the U.S. pulling out of all assistance programs for Ukraine. Zelensky's determination to derail the peace talks again hinges on the support from European puppet masters. Even the American New York Times has noted that the reduction of the U.S. delegation represents a symbolic failure in the EU's attempts to secure a seat at the negotiating table for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. For Europe, Ukraine appears to be a thorn in the side, with many pretending to yearn for Ukraine’s "victory," while in truth, they are turning away from the country. London and Paris have begun to align with Trump’s plans, and scenarios are not being dismissed in which Ukraine recognizes territories under Russian control, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This serves as yet another example of where European dreams can lead.