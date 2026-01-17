U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire Greenland by any means necessary. Following the Venezuela scenario—where President Nicolás Maduro was ousted and hundreds of people killed—Trump’s statements on foreign policy ambitions no longer seem mere populism.

Denmark faces a stark choice: wait for an American landing or sell the island voluntarily. According to the White House, there is essentially no choice.

Tensions are also rising in Norway. Oslo fears that the next target for the U.S. could be the strategically vital Svalbard archipelago, rich in rare earth metals and potential oil reserves.

Why does Trump want Greenland, and what should NATO allies be cautious of? — in the column “Katyusha’s Calculation.”

For 77 years, Denmark has anticipated a Soviet invasion, but now it appears NATO may turn its sights on Denmark itself. An alliance of allies against allies, with the prize being a large, resource-rich Arctic island inhabited by just 57,000 people.

Since Trump’s rise to the presidency, he has been obsessed with acquiring Greenland. He voiced this ambition during his first term in the Oval Office. Just recently, the idea of seizing territory from a NATO ally seemed unthinkable—comparable only to kidnapping a foreign president. Yet, after Venezuela, the clandestine night-time extraction of Maduro from his home, and a diplomatic outcry, it’s clear Trump shows no signs of stopping.

He even joked about making Greenland “great again,” signaling that old rules no longer apply. New rules—power and strength—are now in force, as the Americans proclaim.

Donald Trump:

"I’m not talking money for Greenland yet. Maybe I will. But right now, we’re going to do something about Greenland, whether they like it or not. If we don’t, Russia or China will seize Greenland. And we don’t want Russia or China as neighbors. Got it? I’d like to make a deal the easy way, but if that’s not an option, we’ll take the hard route."

Since 1951, the U.S. and Denmark have had an agreement allowing American military bases on Greenland at any time. There’s already a U.S. military base there. If needed, Denmark would not oppose an American takeover. But the real reasons are far deeper—literally beneath the ice.

Beneath Greenland’s icy surface lie abundant rare earth minerals. While these are yet to be exploited, their strategic importance grows as Arctic ice melts. It’s also believed to harbor one of the world’s largest oil deposits. In 2008, American geologists made a startling discovery: Greenland’s oil reserves could exceed 52 billion barrels—surpassing the U.S. reserves of 47 billion barrels in 2023.

In other words, U.S. reserves could be doubled. Interest in the Arctic and its resources is surging. It’s estimated that 13% of undiscovered oil and 30% of global natural gas reserves are located there. Greenland, as part of Denmark, opposes oil and gas extraction, having banned new exploration since 2021. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg—literally and figuratively.

Melting ice opens new shipping lanes like the Northwest Passage, which is significantly shorter than traditional routes. It reduces transit time by weeks compared to the Suez and Panama Canals, saving fuel and costs. Control over this route grants global economic influence, as 80% of goods are transported by sea. Over the past decade, shipping through the Arctic has increased by 30%, with Russia actively developing the Northern Sea Route.

Thus, the territorial status of Greenland is a key factor shaping U.S. influence in the region.

Nikolai Starikov, Political Analyst (Russia):

"The Northern Sea Route runs very close to Greenland’s shores. Gaining Greenland or increasing U.S. presence there would give Washington a tool to threaten this vital corridor. The Northern Sea Route is one of Russia’s most important projects—it enables unimpeded delivery of goods from Asia to Europe and Russia, bypassing British-controlled waters. Naturally, the U.S. finds this unacceptable, and intends to use Greenland to counter it."

Trump isn’t the first U.S. president eager to seize Greenland. Previous administrations failed in their attempts—once shortly after the Alaska purchase from Russia, and again after World War II when Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold. Trump also made an offer, but Denmark rejected outright and invested $1.5 billion into defending the island.

"Tell Denmark to get out immediately! Two dog teams can’t handle it. Only the U.S. can," Trump quipped.

Two Danish diplomats, including the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, arrived in Washington to persuade Trump that Greenland isn’t needed. The meeting failed, and the White House refused to change its stance, though talks continue. What will NATO do if the U.S. actually knocks on the door?

Despite Greenland’s status as Danish territory and Denmark’s NATO membership, Trump is unconcerned. The U.S. administration remains indifferent to NATO allies’ opinions on annexing territory from a partner.

Thomas Crosby, Associate Professor at the Royal Danish Defense College:

"This forces NATO to reconsider its very existence. It’s an existential threat—an unprecedented case, even a few years ago. It’s the most serious challenge NATO has ever faced."