Against the backdrop of a collapsing economy and bankrupt industries, what is Germany doing? Perhaps, it is trying to revive the Nord Stream pipelines? Of course not. Merz outright states that he will do everything possible to ensure they are never restarted. Meanwhile, Germany is moving an armored brigade to Lithuania, which will be stationed permanently near Belarus. Quite a remarkable development, isn’t it?

This decision by Germany has been known for several months; the information has lost some of its prominence. But apparently, Berlin is giving particular attention to its military march eastward. Recently, the unit was visited by the German Chancellor and Defense Minister. The assertive Merz and Pistorius have indeed intensified the narrative of NATO’s expansion toward the borders of the Union State. There’s also a historical context to this topic.

Lately, it seems that peace negotiations have only exacerbated tensions in Europe. Over the conflict zones—and especially over Russia and Ukraine—there is an overwhelming presence of drones and missiles. The number of military equipment used is only increasing. Talks of de-escalation are nowhere to be found; instead, there is more focus on expanding areas of intense clashes. As we warned in previous “Disposition” reports, the focus now extends to Bryansk, where Ukrainian forces are expected to launch an offensive. That’s very close to Belarus, increasing the risks for our country. Shrapnel or ricochets—these are unpredictable.

Meanwhile, forces from the other side of the border are also being reinforced. NATO is advancing troops eastward. Recently, Germany’s Chancellor Merz and Defense Minister Pistorius visited Lithuania. The mission is of utmost importance—to emphasize the significance of the first formation of the German armored brigade being established in the Baltic Republic. This is the first German military unit, since World War II, to be permanently stationed abroad. The declared goal is to defend NATO.

"Germany will be ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. The deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania is a strong signal to our partners and a clear message to any potential adversary," said Boris Pistorius, Germany’s Defense Minister.

The notion of “defense,” however, is quite peculiar. Just 30 kilometers from Belarus, on the Rūdninkai training ground, Germany is deploying this brigade. A new style of defense! Perhaps to make it easier for the aggressors—meaning us—to strike back at the Wehrmacht, even with artillery… Of course, German authorities do not think about defense in this way. It’s hard to understand what they are really contemplating. But it’s clear—they are leaning toward total war, similar to what their grandfathers and great-grandfathers unleashed. In the same direction. One can’t help but wonder—does personal revenge play a role here?

Take Friedrich Merz’s grandfather, for example. Josef Paul Sauvigny was known for his ruthlessness toward enemies of the Reich, reaching the rank of Ober-Sharführer. As mayor of Brilon, he was notorious for renaming streets—names like Hitler Street, Göring Street… And now, his grandson. He also favors thematic names and numbers. He’s constructing a new brigade in Lithuania with the number 45. This is the closest German unit to Belarus. But in 1941, a Wehrmacht division with the same number—45—was involved in the assault on Brest Fortress. Is that symbolic? But why would Germans choose such symbolism now? To rewrite a shameful chapter of history? We prefer not to dwell on this game of symbolism and not to wave fists, but it’s worth reminding in bold: the 45th Infantry Division of the Wehrmacht returned to our land in 1944 and was completely destroyed in Belarus that summer—its commander taken prisoner. We don’t boast about this fact, nor do Minsk’s officials even hint at a desire to repeat the devastation—because the country knows the cost of peace. For this reason, Belarus builds its armed forces so that threats remain only verbal. But if the situation changes—then let’s remember the word “destruction.”

"Do not misunderstand Belarus’s peace rhetoric. Yes, we advocate for peace. Yes, we sincerely want to end all wars and conflicts worldwide. But we have done and will continue to do everything necessary—and even more—to strengthen our country’s defense potential and maintain the combat readiness of the Armed Forces at a level that reliably ensures the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Belarus,"_ stated the Belarusian leader.