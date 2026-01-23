Meanwhile, the White House team, following Venezuela and Greenland, is playing the card against the Federal Reserve. Trump is clearly trying to establish control over it, but this is crashing markets and creating threats to the entire global banking system.

The beginning of 2026 was marked by rising tensions globally amid US aggression against Venezuela, civil courts, and active pressure on Denmark to control Greenland.

At the same time, the conflict between Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was growing in the United States. On January 14, during a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump called him a "bad in every way" Fed Chairman.

But Powell is backed by top US bankers; they officially supported him in his conflict with Trump and indicated their disagreement with the US Department of Justice's legal proceedings regarding excessive spending on the renovation of the Federal Reserve building in Washington.

Why did the head of the White House enter into conflict with the private banks of the Federal Reserve? Let us explain: since 1913, the issuance of US dollars has not been carried out by the state, but by 12 private banks united under the common name of the Federal Reserve System. Simply put, these private individuals print dollars and sell these banknotes to the US Treasury.

Presidents have repeatedly attempted to establish control over the Federal Reserve in US history, but everything has ended badly for the latter, including fatally.

Why does Trump need this now? The point is that during the election campaign, he promised a lot to US citizens: stopping inflation, lowering interest rates. Interest rates on loans and mortgages.

With the midterm elections approaching, Trump understands that he hasn't fulfilled his promises: he hasn't ensured job growth, he hasn't reduced interest rates on loans, and, simply put, he has failed his entire socio-economic program. The Republican Party is highly likely to lose its majority in Congress, which is a direct path to Trump's defeat in the presidential election.

2025 will be the worst year for hiring in the US since COVID, with the weakest annual job growth since 2003.

Back in June 2025, Trump demanded that the Federal Reserve Chairman lower interest rates. A month earlier, in May 2025, he called Powell a "fool." But the Fed bases its policy not on the wishes of the White House, but on the dynamics of the American economy, and the latter, one might say, is "not up to the task." As a result, to prevent high inflation, the Fed is forced to keep interest rates high. Higher rates mean fewer expensive loans, meaning less money in circulation. Turnover - lower inflation! That's their logic!

Interesting: in 2017, Trump personally nominated Powell for the post, and now he's so harshly removing him.

Trump hasn't improved the lives of Americans.

Trump's harsh statements and actions against the Federal Reserve have led to a decline in global stock markets. Investors are frightened by the loss of the American regulator's independence. Nationalizing the Federal Reserve will certainly allow Trump to lower mortgage rates administratively, but on the other hand, it will undermine confidence in the dollar and simply trigger the collapse of the entire banking system.

Trust in the Federal Reserve will no longer exist.

Trump and his team are in a hurry! They believe that Fed control, pegging the dollar to Venezuelan oil and Greenlandic rare earth metals, will save the United States, but in reality, it could lead to civil war within the United States.