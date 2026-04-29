Kiev has long been relegated to the background of US foreign policy priorities. The White House can't remember the last time the Ukrainian conflict was discussed, Politico reports.

Key participants in the Ukraine negotiation process – Trump's special envoy Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Kushner – are now working on Iran. Besides the Middle East conflict, the reason for Trump's sharp indifference to Kiev is his declining interest in cooperating with his NATO colleagues due to allies' refusal to assist the US in the war with Iran.