Andrei Krivosheev, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists, Director General of Minsk News Agency, told in the studio of "First Informational" why President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko's statements in his interview for platform X became an eye-opener for the Western audience.

Western audience was unaware of many things. For example, the fact that former British Prime Minister Johnson had disrupted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - two years ago it could have all been over.

"The West has built a journalistic media mainstream, that means they defined key broadcasters who are only authorized to talk to the audience in a moralizing tone. They consider citizens, especially the European Union, and until recently it was the case in the United States under Biden, their audience as 'dummies' who cannot understand the causes and consequences on their own. So, they need to censor all the networks. They have already agreed that freedom of speech is censorship, and war is peace. Democracy and freedom of speech have nothing to do with reality," said Andrei Krivosheev.

The President of Belarus traditionally and sincerely speaks in an understandable language, explaining the reasons for his decisions, the consequences, and the context. He has trust in the audience, which is characteristic of our school - Soviet, Russian, and Belarusian journalism in general.

"The President is always liberal and loyal to journalists. And his famous phrase that "if you have agreed to an interview, is kind enough to explain your position concretely, loud and clear to the person who takes it with you," said Director General of Minsk News.