Watch onlineTV Programm
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthIncidentsRegionsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Will US withdraw troops from Europe?

The outcome of the talks between Putin and Trump in Saudi Arabia may be the withdrawal of the US military from the Baltic States and Eastern Europe. This is reported by the Financial Times. Brussels fears that the White House has ceased to consider the EU as an ally on which you can rely.

Within NATO, the U.S. has deployed about 80 thousand of its own troops. The most aggressive flank of the alliance is the eastern flank. The loss of American military protection there will lead to panic, especially in the small Baltic States.