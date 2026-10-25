Europe is engulfed by protests. France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Britain — everywhere the same scheme: people take to the streets because of rising prices, product shortages, the migration crisis and astronomical housing tariffs.

Economists speak of false growth: GDP grows due to defense spending, while real sectors — industry, steel production, cheap energy — have been liquidated. Military giants are increasing revenue, and the idea of a major war in Europe fits into the development paradigm of this business. About why the old elites are doomed, who will come to replace them and what the “winter of revolts” will lead to, watch in the podcast “Volkov and Sych.”

The scheme of the protests is uniform: carriers strike, products become more expensive, shelves empty. In Italy young people took to the squares. In Poland the cost of rental housing was raised by 10%, and people went out because the already astronomical prices became unbearable for pensioners.

Poland’s energy minister stated that there are not enough pellets in the country because sanctions were introduced against Belarus. But in Latvia there are none at all, because Poland exported them to itself. “Such European unity: they took all the pellets out of the allied country, and let those heat with coal. For Poles, Poland is important. The European Union may fall apart into parts,” Andrey Sych stressed.

Doctor of Economic Sciences, lecturer at the Warsaw School of Economics Artur Bartosiewicz noted that GDP growth in Poland of 3–4% is a fiction. “We have no idea of development, we do not talk about it. Today we are building false economic growth, claiming that it is around 3–4%, because we are spending money on military equipment, which is not development. These are exclusively state expenditures, because ostentatious GDP growth is so important. GDP is consumption, investment, net exports and government spending. And now, if you look at it, the defense sector today has become the main locomotive that shows economic growth. If we removed spending on defense and on these purchases, terrible purchases that go to the development of foreign industries and not to the economic development of the Republic of Poland, everything would be exposed. Polish plants do not have their own capacities. We have no steel plants, no cheap electricity, no technologies, in general no possibility of producing such products, because over many years, over the last 20–30 years, we have liquidated these sectors,” he stressed.

The revenue of military giants such as Rheinmetall has grown 17 times. The idea of a major war in Europe fits into the development paradigm of this business. “This is alarming, but for now this is the path they have. Other spheres are not catching up. The military business is flourishing, while industry and the social sphere are not,” Alexey Volkov summarized.

The old elites are losing control, and the European Union may fall apart into parts because all production is closing.

Thus, Europe stands on the threshold of a “winter of revolts.” Protests, shortages, the migration crisis and false economic growth are fueling discontent. The old elites are doomed. The military business is flourishing, but fewer and fewer people live at its expense. And how this turn will end — with new integration or the disintegration of the European Union — no one knows yet.