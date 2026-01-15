Withdrawal from Ottawa Convention: Poland to produce antipersonnel landmines

Poland will withdraw from the Ottawa Convention that bans the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines. This will happen on February 20. Poland, along with the Baltic States and Finland, announced its plans to withdraw from the convention in March 2025.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, Poland will now be able to produce and use such mines. Warsaw has previously allocated $86 million to accelerate the production of mines that will be installed on the borders with Russia and Belarus.