Witkoff and Kushner to Meet with Ukrainian Delegation on October 9

A UN Security Council meeting regarding Kyiv is scheduled for October 9. The session, titled "Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine," is set for 10:00 PM Minsk time.

Concurrently, US negotiators Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami on October 9, according to Reuters. The parties are expected to discuss "new ideas and proposals for resolving" the conflict. They will be joined by representatives from the UK, France, Germany, the EU, and NATO.

Witkoff and Kushner also plan to visit Moscow in late October, Axios reports, citing a source.