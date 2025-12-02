3.74 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
Witkoff and Kushner's Planned Meeting with Zelensky in Brussels Canceled
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to news reports, the planned meeting between Witkoff and Kushner with Zelensky in Brussels has been canceled. Zelensky is returning to Kiev.
Earlier, some media outlets claimed that after the conversation with Putin, American negotiators were expected to contact Ukraine in Europe. However, Russian presidential aide Ushakov also reported that U.S. representatives would return from Moscow to Washington.