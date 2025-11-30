Amidst the escalating political turmoil in Kiev, Washington is conducting a new meeting with the Ukrainian delegation. According to AFP, National Security Advisor Witkoff, prior to his visit to Moscow, held discussions in Florida with the head of the delegation — Defense Minister Umerov.

This continues the ongoing dialogue amid personnel purges surrounding Zelensky. Umerov has taken over the delegation, replacing the former political "gray cardinal," Yermak, who resigned under scandal pressure. Media outlets report that the former head of the presidential office is now facing not one, but three criminal suspicion cases.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed all escape routes for Yermak. He has been barred from leaving Ukraine. This decision was a logical conclusion following a search of his residence and his swift resignation.