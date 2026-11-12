Witkoff: Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine Signals Progress Toward Settlement

The forthcoming prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is evidence of progress in settling the conflict. This was stated by US President’s Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, TASS writes.

“This is one of the largest exchanges that will be carried out between the countries. I believe it is an indicator that we are making progress in resolving this conflict,” Witkoff said.

He also noted the positive atmosphere at the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi. “Representatives of both sides — Russia and Ukraine — worked actively with each other,” Witkoff stressed, expressing hope that it would soon be possible to announce a new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in which representatives of European countries could take part.

Russian President proposed organising a humanitarian mission from Kostiantynivka based on the experience of Oleshky

Jared Kushner, for his part, noted that the United States and European countries have begun discussing the contours of a future security architecture on the continent that would concern both Russia and Ukraine.

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on 12 November from Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine had previously taken place. After the meeting in the Kremlin the American representatives will travel to Dublin, where they will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky and inform him of the results of the meeting in the Kremlin.