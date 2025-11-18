Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Turkey has found itself at the center of a major international scandal.

The Ukrainian delegation was expected to meet in Ankara with Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. However, Witkoff, according to some reports, canceled his trip to Turkey at the last minute. He believed that contacts with Ukrainians, and in particular with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, were currently impossible.

Yermak has emerged as a central figure in the corruption scandal currently raging in Kiev. Another Zelenskyy associate, Rustem Umerov, head of the National Security Council of Ukraine, is currently testifying to the FBI regarding corruption schemes within the Ukrainian elite, according to several media reports.

In this situation, any contact with Zelensky becomes impossible for the Americans: negotiations are conducted with an equal, and the issue here is either unconditional compliance with all demands or his resignation.