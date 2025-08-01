3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.42 BYN
Women Medics in Ukraine To Be Automatically Registered for Military Service
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Women Medics in Ukraine To Be Automatically Registered for Military Servicenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26a0f34f-b0c0-43f0-b878-dfa1e1254736/conversions/db77a76b-008d-4f01-9476-8376ec747c52-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26a0f34f-b0c0-43f0-b878-dfa1e1254736/conversions/db77a76b-008d-4f01-9476-8376ec747c52-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26a0f34f-b0c0-43f0-b878-dfa1e1254736/conversions/db77a76b-008d-4f01-9476-8376ec747c52-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26a0f34f-b0c0-43f0-b878-dfa1e1254736/conversions/db77a76b-008d-4f01-9476-8376ec747c52-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In Ukraine, women with medical and pharmaceutical education will be automatically registered for military service. They will be required to report to the military enlistment office within 60 days; otherwise, they will be declared wanted as absentees.
Registering and undergoing a medical examination remotely will not be possible, so women medics abroad will have to return home to personally appear at the enlistment office. Only then will they be able to return to their homeland.