World AI Conference Takes Place in Shanghai

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) has opened in Shanghai. The Belarusian delegation is led by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Kirill Zalessky.

This is a unique platform for exchanging experiences in AI development. More than 140 thematic forums are planned, bringing together nearly 1,500 participants.

The topic of AI development is receiving attention at the highest level. Guests include UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and heads of government and ministries from various countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered the keynote address.

On the eve of the conference, the World Organization for Artificial Intelligence Cooperation was established. Nearly 30 countries, including Belarus, are among the founding members. According to the signed document, the organization will become an independent intergovernmental international organization headquartered in Shanghai. The organization will uphold the goals of the UN Charter, be committed to broad consultation and joint contributions for the common good, and adhere to a people-centered approach. The purpose of creating such an organization is crystal clear: to promote international cooperation and global governance in the field of AI. It is important that artificial intelligence be useful, safe, and fair.

An exhibition of achievements in the field of AI is also open. For the first time in the history of the global conference, its area will exceed 100,000 square meters, and more than 1,100 enterprises will participate in the exhibition.