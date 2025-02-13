World discusses phone conversation between Putin and Trump - should we expect peace in Ukraine?

The phone conversation between Trump and Putin continues to be discussed in the world. Analysts and experts are trying to predict what the next steps will be. By the way, the US President himself called the past negotiations extremely productive. And the media have already calculated that the conversation took place after 1,665 days of silence.

The phone conversation between Putin and Trump. Can we talk about the beginning of negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict?

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a one and a half hour conversation. They discussed the Middle East, energy issues and peace in Ukraine. The fates of millions of people depend on the speed of its establishment.

"President Trump spoke in favor of an early end to hostilities and a peaceful solution to the problem. President Putin, for his part, mentioned the need to eliminate the root cause of the conflict and agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement could be achieved through peace talks," said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"We both reflected on the great history of our nations and how we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, in turn, lost many more!" said US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's call to the Kremlin provoked an expected hysterical reaction from Democrats in Congress. British journalists are also outraged, writing "Trump's shocking call for Putin to stop the war, but isn't a peace agreement a betrayal of Ukraine?"

The NATO Secretary General quickly supported Trump's proposal, stressing that he "absolutely supports" peace talks on Ukraine. "We must never have this happen again. So I am absolutely for peace. I am for peace talks. But at the same time, we must be sure that something will come out of these talks," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized.

The European garden fears a complete US withdrawal from Europe and the collapse of the post-war security system. The head of European diplomacy said the day before that the EU will not accept an agreement on Ukraine without Europe's participation in achieving it. And after the conversation, the EU countries began asking to sit down at the negotiating table:

"We look forward to discussing further steps with our American allies. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations."

After the American leader spoke with Vladimir Putin, he called Zelensky. And as Politico reports, Trump clearly told Zelensky to give up hope of returning the territories under Russian control.

Donald Trump, when asked by journalists whether he views Ukraine as an equal participant in the peace process, responded: "That's an interesting question. I think they're going to have to make peace because their people are being killed." Washington is no longer ready to spend money on Ukraine. On the contrary, it plans to "return" the money. The day before, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that Ukraine should reimburse the United States $500 billion in rare earth metals.

Donald Trump, when asked by journalists whether he views Ukraine as an equal participant in the peace process, responded: "That's an interesting question. I think they're going to have to make peace because their people are being killed." Washington is no longer ready to spend money on Ukraine. On the contrary, it plans to "return" the money.