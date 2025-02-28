An event that is sure to enter history as one of the most scandalous negotiations ever witnessed globally took place during the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky at the White House. The Ukrainian comedian arrived seeking concessions in exchange for the capitulation of Ukraine's national resources, resulting in a significant scandal: Zelensky underwent a public humiliation that has likely never been seen in the White House.

The agreement on the sale of Ukrainian rare earth elements to the U.S. was not signed and has now been shelved. Most importantly, Washington is scaling back all military assistance to Ukraine. As reported, Trump’s team expressed support for ending negotiations with Zelensky following Friday’s altercation in the White House, according to U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

If all official high-level meetings were conducted like yesterday's negotiations, there would arguably be no show more popular than the airing of official proceedings.

Zelensky's ever-present military sweater had raised eyebrows before, and his attire clashed with formal expectations, reminiscent of a revolutionary Fidel Castro.

At one point, Trump asked, "Do you even have a suit?" to which Zelensky replied, "Yes, I do!" Trump then noted, "Some Americans are unhappy that you don't respect the official style."

Communication faltered from the start. Zelensky, accustomed to deference from fellow leaders over the last three years and buoyed by media portrayals of him as a beacon of freedom and justice, faced a different reception in the White House. The vice president initiated the proceedings unfavorably.

The scandal escalated to the point where Trump exclaimed, "Stupid president!" By the end of the conversation, he was rudely interrupting Zelensky.

Yet, there was a silver lining: after such an emotional shake-up, Trump spoke with renewed enthusiasm about peace.

"I met with Zelensky today, and I would say it was not good on his part. He really overstepped. We're looking for peace. We do not plan to engage in a 10-year war and play games. We want peace. But he wants to continue fighting, fighting, and fighting. We want to put an end to the deaths. This week, 2,000 people died—young Ukrainians and Russians, not just soldiers," Trump stated.

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, remarked, "This day was supposed to mark a moment where the U.S. and Ukraine would be bound by shared economic projects and prospects. Instead, President Zelensky, used to dealing with weak American leadership, faced a president who did not yield." Following the contentious meeting, Zelensky and his team were asked to leave the room and then the building.

The world press erupted with reactions. The New York Times noted, "No president before Trump has unleashed such fury on a foreign leader. Even against the United States' adversaries, there has never been such public humiliation in front of cameras."

Did the Kiev comedian ever dream of such a 'starring' role? Probably not, even in his wildest dreams. Scenes resembling a Russian comedy were reportedly mirrored by a neural network created by Elon Musk. Today, Zelensky is depicted in a robe and behind bars on banners in the center of New York.

Following the altercation with Trump, the disgruntled leader reached out to Macron and NATO Secretary-General Rutte, searching for support. Allies quickly emerged among the Anglo-Saxons. After the verbal clash in Washington, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed "unwavering support for Ukraine."

Today, Zelensky arrived in London, where a meeting of European leaders is planned for tomorrow. They will discuss the security guarantees Europe can provide to Kiev. Previously, both Macron and Starmer personally attempted to persuade Trump to support the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine after a ceasefire. Such is the transatlantic landscape.

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, questioned, "What is the European plan to end this war? One foreign minister told me—not revealing who it was—that the war would last another year, and at that point, Russia would feel so weakened that it would be begging for peace. That’s another year of killings, another year of deaths, another year of destruction, and quite frankly, I don’t see that as a very realistic plan."