Worse Than Vietnam? Is Trump Quietly Preparing a Ground War in Iran?

Is this the setup for something far worse than Vietnam?

Donald Trump just ordered the complete withdrawal of every American troop from Iraq by September 30, 2026. At the same time he directed that U.S. missions across East Asia be cut to skeleton crews — and that military families be sent home. The official explanation is tidy: the fight against ISIS is finished, Iraqi forces can handle themselves, and America is simply optimizing its footprint.

Critics smell something else. They see the moves as a quiet concentration of force. Is Washington preparing for a ground operation inside Iran?

The more cautious reading points to hard limits that no amount of tough talk can erase:

• After months of air and naval strikes against Iran, the United States simply does not have the ground forces left for a major invasion.

• There is zero public or congressional appetite for another large-scale Middle East war.

• Precision-guided munitions stockpiles are already running on fumes.

Most serious observers reach the same conclusion: a ground invasion of Iran is not coming. Trump’s rhetoric, as usual, may be deliberately dialed up for diplomatic leverage.

Political analyst Solomon Bernstein puts the risk in stark terms: “If a ground operation in Iran actually begins, it could be worse than Vietnam.”

The real crisis isn’t military — it’s oil

Washington’s biggest problem right now has nothing to do with tanks and everything to do with energy. America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen below 300 million barrels — 298.7 million as of early August 2026 — the lowest level since 1983. The legal safety floor is 250 million. The Strait of Hormuz remains a deadlock. Trump insists the waterway is “fully under American control.” In practice, tanker traffic is a trickle. Oil and gold prices keep climbing while global inventories shrink by the day.

The only realistic off-ramp is to cut a deal with Tehran — even if it means losing face. An election cycle is barreling toward November, and for the average American voter, four-dollar gasoline is more dangerous than any geopolitical slogan.

Traditional values versus the “Iran mistake”

Midterm elections are set for November 3, 2026. Republicans still hold some strong cards:

• a clear pivot back to traditional values, the Second Amendment, masculine culture, and the frontier spirit;

• deep voter rejection — especially in Texas, Louisiana, and similar states — of gender ideology and sexual education for children;

• tariff policies aimed at dragging manufacturing back from Europe to the United States;

• the appointment of conservative Kevin Warsh to head the Federal Reserve, with a focus on cheap credit and American financial dominance.

But there is one glaring liability. Iran has become the most visible failure of the Trump administration. The Middle East escalation delivered higher gas prices and renewed inflation.

Bernstein again: “The war with Iran is the single biggest stupidity Trump has committed. Venezuela worked. He should have stopped there.”

As for the Democrats, they still look shaken after Kamala Harris’s defeat. Lately, though, they have woken up. A steady stream of new polls is suddenly appearing, all highlighting collapsing trust in the president and the Republican Party — while quietly suggesting how competent the Democrats suddenly look.

International correspondent Yana Mendeleva notes the shift: “The fact that we’re even asking whether Republicans or Democrats will hold power is already a Democratic achievement. Look how many polls they are rolling out about Trump’s declining numbers, while sliding in stories about how impressive the Democrats are.”

Lose face — or lose the election?

The reality is simple. Trump must choose between the image of the strongman and cold pragmatism. A ground war in Iran remains extremely unlikely: the troops, the weapons, and the political support simply do not exist. What does exist is an oil crisis, emptied strategic reserves, and an election clock that is ticking loudly.

Republicans still have a path to keep power through domestic issues — traditional values and the economy. But the Iranian front remains their soft underbelly. There is not much time left until November. And it will not be speeches about controlling the Strait of Hormuz that decide the vote. It will be the price of gasoline.