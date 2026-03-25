WP: Pentagon May Redirect Arms Supplies from Ukraine to the Middle East

The Pentagon is considering rerouting arms supplies from Ukraine to the Middle East, the Washington Post writes, citing three high-ranking sources.

The publication explains that the conflict with Iran is depleting the U.S. military's most critical stockpiles, particularly the scarce interceptor missiles for air defense systems ordered through the PURL program.

Notably, these supplies have already been paid for by European countries and Canada: the allies have allocated approximately $4 billion to purchase American weapons for Kiev. However, the program's mechanism allows the U.S. to change the delivery route in the event of an "urgent need."