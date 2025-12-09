WP: Trump's plan suggests Ukraine to join EU by 2027 and demilitarized zone creation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2734d2ee-9e81-49e3-93ef-7cb4d0d04b83/conversions/e8c90746-105e-4853-a241-dbc17ec346ba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2734d2ee-9e81-49e3-93ef-7cb4d0d04b83/conversions/e8c90746-105e-4853-a241-dbc17ec346ba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2734d2ee-9e81-49e3-93ef-7cb4d0d04b83/conversions/e8c90746-105e-4853-a241-dbc17ec346ba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2734d2ee-9e81-49e3-93ef-7cb4d0d04b83/conversions/e8c90746-105e-4853-a241-dbc17ec346ba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump's peace plan envisages Ukraine joining the European Union by 2027 and the creation of a demilitarized zone. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing American and Ukrainian officials, with reference to the report by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.

"Ukraine could join the European Union as early as 2027. A demilitarized zone would be created along the entire ceasefire line. This line would be closely monitored, similar to the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea," the report states.

It also emphasizes that the issue of "territorial exchange" remains a matter of dispute between Washington and Kiev.

"One way around this issue is to use the Korean model: to this day, South Korea claims legal rights to the entire peninsula, and North Korea also claims the same," the publication states.

Earlier, the Washington Post, citing the document's text, reported that European officials had developed proposals opposing conditions on limiting Ukraine's military capabilities and territorial concessions.

According to media reports, Europe is proposing to limit the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strength to 800,000, instead of the 600,000 proposed by the United States.