WP: Ukraine Has Nearly Exhausted Its Supply of Patriot Interceptor Missiles

According to The Washington Post, Ukraine has nearly exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, with deliveries of the munitions proving inconsistent.

The Washington Post reports that as of October 7, Ukraine had approximately 10 Patriot interceptor missiles remaining, but these have since been expended while repelling attacks. The Ukrainian military is now left with only a handful of such munitions. A source familiar with the state of Ukraine’s air defense system claims that the country no longer possesses modern assets capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

The WP notes that Patriot missiles are supplied under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, through which European countries fund the purchase of American-made weaponry for Ukraine. A Ukrainian official told the publication that, since May, deliveries have been irregular, with no guarantees regarding their arrival timelines.

The newspaper reports that the intensive use of interceptor missiles in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East has depleted both U.S. and global stockpiles. A single Patriot battery is valued at $1 billion, with individual interceptors costing upwards of $4 million each; furthermore, the production of a new missile can take as long as 36 months.

The WP also reports that the U.S. administration has considered redirecting some of the weaponry purchased by partners toward the Middle East to address its own shortages.

Photo: washingtonpost.com