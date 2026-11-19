The Wall Street Journal writes that the first-ever meeting between the leaders of China, the United States, and Russia—Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin—in Shenzhen, China, signifies the end of the unipolar world order.

The publication notes that the first-ever gathering of the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia in Shenzhen has demonstrated a further sign of the end of the unipolar world order dominated by the United States, and also demonstrated that a different reality may be emerging in its place.

"President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the southern Chinese city, demonstrating unprecedented unity among stewards of the world’s three largest nuclear arsenals," the WSJ writes.

Following the talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope that their outcome would yield significant results in the future. "All of us believe that cooperation is the only way to overcome challenges and that we must strengthen interaction based on common interests to promote peace and achieve mutually beneficial results. The seeds sown at the meeting today will certainly take root, sprout, and bear fruit," TASS quoted him as saying.

The meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping took place on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The talks took place at the Qilin Shanzhuang State Guesthouse.

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