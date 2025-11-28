WSJ: US Ready to Use Force Against Venezuela

The United States is prepared to use force against Venezuela if Nicolás Maduro does not voluntarily leave office, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the publication, Donald Trump made this ultimatum in a phone call with Maduro. Washington's actions demonstrate the seriousness of these statements. The United States continues to build up its presence around Venezuela, with the number of American troops in the region now reaching 15,000.

Furthermore, Trump announced the closure of airspace over and around the Bolivarian Republic the day before. Military experts are predicting Washington's next move.

James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe:

"It's important to understand that strikes on Venezuela will likely occur within this week. If you look at the Middle East, the airspace over Israel and parts of the Middle East has been repeatedly closed, not only by sovereign states but also by warnings from the US and other countries. We're in the same situation. These could be Tomahawk missiles, drones, or Marine helicopters landing Marines. All of this creates serious problems in the skies over Venezuela. Therefore, when you hear this warning from the President of the United States, it seems to me that strikes will likely occur soon."

Venezuela Demands Respect for Its Airspace

Caracas stated that the US has no right to influence the use of Venezuelan airspace. They also warned that the country would not obey orders, threats, or attempts at interference from a foreign power.