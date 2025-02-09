Xi Jinping accepts invitation to participate in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on May 9, 2025. This was announced by Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, TASS reports.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted an invitation to participate in the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and, in turn, invited Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to China for the celebrations, which are planned for early September," he said.