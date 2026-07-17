The World Artificial Intelligence Conference has begun in Shanghai. The Belarusian delegation is headed by Minister of Communications and Informatization Kirill Zalesky. The forum serves as a unique platform for exchanging views and experience in the development of artificial intelligence.

China has called for broad international cooperation and the prevention of new historical injustices in the field of artificial intelligence.

Senior officials, business leaders, academics, representatives of research institutions, and heads of international organizations have gathered at the global conference to discuss the integration of AI into all aspects of daily life.

The development of artificial intelligence technologies is demonstrating unprecedented momentum. Today, AI is no longer just a tool for generating videos or text — it has become a full-scale instrument for optimizing business processes, not only at the level of individual enterprises. These new capabilities also bring new global challenges, making the governance of this technology an extremely important issue of our time.

Speaking at the conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated:

“The development and application of AI should not undermine or weaken the diversity of world civilizations or the uniqueness of different cultures. We should shape the values of AI based on universal human values and effectively use AI technologies to deepen mutual understanding, inclusiveness, exchanges, and mutual enrichment among all civilizations.”

China advocates adhering to the principles of openness and mutually beneficial cooperation while stimulating innovative development. President Xi put forward several proposals for working with future technologies, including promoting inclusiveness, strengthening solidarity, and improving global governance. Issues of security also remain a priority.

“AI technologies and products know no borders, just as the risks they carry can spread instantly around the world. This makes international cooperation especially important,” noted Zhang Linhan, Director of the Institute of Law and Governance in the Field of AI at the China University of Political Science and Law. “This is precisely why the World Organization for Cooperation in the Field of AI was created. It also demonstrates China’s responsible position as a major power, ready to jointly manage AI risks together with other countries.”

In addition to expert discussions, a large-scale exhibition of technological achievements was held, featuring both industry giants and emerging companies. For the first time in the history of the conference, the exhibition area exceeded 100,000 square meters, with a strong focus on real-world applications of artificial intelligence.

The Shanghai forum, which has been held for several years, is gaining increasing global significance, experts believe. On the path to digital transformation, it is important to study all the details.

The conference will continue until 20 July and will feature dozens of thematic forums on a wide range of topics.